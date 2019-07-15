CUMMING, Ga. — A man reported to deputies June 29 that he was scammed numerous times while online. The man said he had received a pop-up demanding he purchase an eBay card for $750 and send in the card number. The demands continued, and he repeated this process until the total value reached $8,750. Each card was for a different amount.
His son informed him that it was a scam and he stopped. He kept all of the cards but could not provide them all when speaking with authorities. When he attempted to cancel the cards and recover his money, he was told it was too late.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.