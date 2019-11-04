CUMMING, Ga. — Forsyth County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a man Oct. 23 in connection with an alleged case of child molestation.
Authorities say Miguel Herlindo Cumplido Delgado, 48, of Sawnee Drive, Cumming, was arrested and charged with one count of child molestation in connection with an incident that took place in September.
On Sept. 13, Delgado allegedly molested a girl while staying at a family friend’s house, Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer Cpl. Doug Rainwater said.
The age of the child has not been released.
Authorities said they learned about the allegation and issued warrants for Delgado’s arrest after forensic interviews were conducted, Rainwater said.
Delgado was booked into the Forsyth County Jail without bond.
No other information has been released.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.