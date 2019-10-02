CUMMING, Ga. — A Cumming man was arrested following a three-car accident Sep. 13 off Ga. 400 at Bald Ridge Marina Road. A witness called 911 to report a 2007 Chevy Impala was driving erratically on northbound Ga. 400 and did not appear to slow down for a red light. The vehicle collided with another vehicle which, in turn, collided with a third.
Deputies say the man was uncooperative and ignored statements and questions posed to him. He was arrested for DUI, failure to obey a traffic control device. He was transported to the Forsyth County Jail.
