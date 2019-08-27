CUMMING, Ga. — A woman reported to police Aug. 12 recurring incidents of public drunkenness and criminal trespass outside the Citgo gas station on Atlanta Highway. A day earlier, the woman said a man was noticed trespassing the property while intoxicated and disturbing the public. The man was yelling at customers, asking them for money, and telling them that they could not enter the building if they are white, the report said.
The man was given a verbal warning and asked to leave. When he returned the following day, the woman called police.
When police confronted the man, he reportedly used profanity to describe the complainant. He was placed under arrest and transported to the Forsyth County Jail wit hout incident. His backpack, helmet, and bicycle were placed in evidence.
