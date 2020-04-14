FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — Some quick thinking on the part of RBM of Alpharetta resulted in a successful blood drive April 4.
Due to social distancing, a scheduled bloodmobile drive at Halcyon was in peril. Spacing inside the vehicle would not allow for social distancing.
The luxury car dealership quickly converted its Mercedes-Benz Experience Center at Halcyon into a blood donation center for the American Red Cross as vehicles were rolled out and appropriate medical equipment and personnel rolled in.
“If there’s ever anything we can do to help, we’ll do it,” Christy Spooner, RBM brand experience manager said.
At each blood drive and donation center, Red Cross employees already follow thorough safety protocols to prevent the spread of any type of infection, including donning and frequently changing gloves, routinely disinfecting donor areas, using sterile collection sets for every donation and preparing the donor’s arm with an aseptic scrub, Cheryl Mahan, donor recruitment account manager for the American Red Cross said.
“Twenty-eight people stood in line, six feet apart. They had their temperatures taken and entered one person at a time,” Spooner said. “They were very patient.”
People may be hesitant to come out for a blood drive, but the Red Cross wants to reassure the public that it has implemented additional precautions to ensure the safety of employees, volunteers and donors. These steps included checking the temperature of staff and donors before entering the building, providing hand sanitizer, increased disinfecting of surfaces and equipment inside the store and staff wearing face masks, Mahan said.
“These mitigation measures will help ensure staff and donor safety in reducing contact with those who may potentially have this, or any, respiratory infection,” Mahan said.
A total of 27 units of blood were donated that Saturday. One unit of blood is just under one pint.
“It’s important to emphasize that blood drives are not mass gatherings and adhere to the highest standards of safety and infection control, and we have put additional safety precautions in place to limit the number of donors in any given space and follow social distancing practices,” Mahan said.
The Red Cross is emphasizing the importance of blood donation appointments to manage the flow of donors and is also looking at staggering donor appointments further apart to reduce the number of people at a drive at any one time. Donors may also be asked to wait in their cars to further limit congregating in the arrival area, Mahan said.
Thanks to the many who gave blood and scheduled upcoming appointments, the American Red Cross has been able to meet immediate patient needs. During these uncertain times, the organization encourages individuals to keep scheduled blood donation appointments and to make new blood donation appointments for the weeks ahead to ensure a stable supply, Mahan said.
The Red Cross asks potential donors who may have any risk factors to postpone and donate later. The organization only collects blood from individuals who are healthy and feeling well at the time of donation.
To make an appointment to donate, you can use the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-RED, Mahan said.
“Now more than ever, Halcyon is constantly looking for ways to be a good partner for our community,” said Phil Mays, principal at RocaPoint Partners and Halcyon developer . “We have been blown away by how Forsyth County continues to support Halcyon’s small businesses, join our virtual events and how quickly people signed up to participate in the bloodmobile at the Mercedes-Benz Experience Center by RBM of Alpharetta. We are so grateful and know that we’ll get through this together.”
