FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — Members of Cumming Chapter 1030 of the Vietnam Veterans of America recently helped the veterans at the Northeast Georgia Homeless Shelter in Winder.
The chapter donated a 2014 12-passenger Chevy Express 2500 van to the shelter to replace a 2001 van with over 234,000 miles. The shelter uses the vans to transport residents to and from work, to medical and dental appointments, and to fill other needs.
Rep. Marc Morris helped broker the purchase of the van through one of his private businesses, Snappy Trucks and Equipment.
The shelter also provides emergency support for community veterans in need and funds an annual college scholarship program for Forsyth County High School seniors.
Chapter 1030 meets at 7 p.m. the first Tuesday of each month at AA Driving Academy, 432 Canton Hwy, Suite G & H, Cumming. All Vietnam-era veterans are invited to attend.
