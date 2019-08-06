FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — A local club soccer team can now exclaim it is the best in the nation. The United Futbol Academy U16 girls team captured the US Club Soccer National Cup XVII in the premier group July 23 at the championships in Commerce City, Colorado.
The team, comprised of players from Forsyth, Dekalb Gwinnett and Hall counties, went undefeated in the tournament.
“It’s amazing, not many clubs are able to accomplishment this, so it’s a big achievement for us,” head coach Sergio Magana said. “It was also a great experience to travel across the country and play against some of the better teams in the country.”
The UFA club qualified for the nationals last fall by winning its Southeastern Clubs Champion League title. Their impressive record in league play earned the team an automatic bid to nationals, allowing the team to bypass the regional tournament.
The National Cup featured eight of the top U16 teams in the nation, with teams divided into two brackets to compete in group play. The UFA squad ran the table in the group stage, beating teams from Minnesota, New Jersey and Texas with a goal differential of 7.
UFA’s performance in group play earned the team a spot in the finals where they faced Hawaii Rush Maui for the national title. UFA retained its undefeated record and took the match 3-1 to earn the tournament trophy.
“The players were phenomenal, this is something they have worked hard for all year,” Magana said. “At our first team meeting (before the tournament) the girls said if we leave here without winning then they have not accomplished much. As a coach, you want to say they have already accomplished a lot, but you know where they are at and this was something they have worked for all year.”
For more information about United Futbol Academy, visit unitedfa.org.
