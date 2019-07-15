FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — Jackson Butler, a recent graduate from West Forsyth High School, was chosen to receive the Mr. Wolverine award for his outstanding participation on the basketball court, in the classroom, and community.
Butler’s coach, Frederick Hurt, said he chose Butler for the Mr. Wolverine award due to his respect for his teachers, his inclusion of different students in his circle of friends and his commitment to community service earning him an Eagle Scout award.
Butler was honored with the Mr. Wolverine award in both his junior and senior years.
