CUMMING, Ga.—A Cumming man died in an airplane crash Nov. 4 in northwest Georgia.
Polk County Coroner Tony Brazier identified the pilot as John Eaves, 53, of Cumming.
The crash occurred in a cotton field a few miles from the Polk County Airport. An air search was started after officials became concerned when the pilot failed to return to the airport in a timely manner, so they started an air search.
Wreckage of the gyrocopter was discovered by a farmer around 1:30 p.m. in the field on Collard Valley Road.
Authorities say Eaves was the only person on board the experimental aircraft. Brazier said the pilot’s body has been sent to the GBI Crime Lab for autopsy.
No one on the ground was injured.
The cause of the crash is under investigation by the Federal Aviation Administration, the National Transportation Safety Board and local officials.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.