FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — An aggravated assault report in the early morning hours of Oct. 25 ended in the death of a suspect who was shot by a deputy.
The shooting took place during a pursuit of a domestic/stalking suspect, authorities said.
Forsyth County Sheriff’s deputies responded to an aggravated assault call shortly after 3 a.m. from a Cumming woman who said her ex-husband was at her home in violation of a temporary protective order. The suspect, Anthony Viadero, 31, also of Cumming had left the area by the time deputies arrived.
His vehicle was later spotted nearby, and a chase ensued.
After a short pursuit, the vehicle was stopped on Browns Bridge Road when deputies threw out stop sticks to deflate his tires, according to sheriff’s spokesman Cp. Doug Rainwater.
Authorities said Viadero exited his vehicle with a gun pointed at the officers and quickly advanced on the officer directly behind him despite verbal commands to disarm. One officer fired at Viadero, striking him. Aid was given and he was transported by ambulance to the hospital for treatment. Viadero was pronounced deceased at the hospital.
Authorities said Viadero had not fired his own weapon.
No deputies were injured during the brief chase, Rainwater said.
Brown›s Bridge Road remained closed in both directions from George Ingram to Raines Drive during the investigation. It reopened about 7 a.m. after the suspect’s vehicle was towed from the scene.
Nelly Miles, GBI spokeswomen, said early investigation shows the gun Viadero drew on deputies was a black BB gun with a laser sight.
