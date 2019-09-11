CUMMING, Ga. — A local fishing guide and his wife have been formally charged with multiple counts of theft by taking, theft by conversion and deposit account fraud.
Forsyth County residents Bradley Shane Watson and his wife, Pamela Jo Watson, owners of the Shane Watson Guide Service, were indicted by a Forsyth County grand jury late last month for allegedly unlawfully taking more than $235,000 from seven victims, between February 2016 and December 2017.
Bradley Watson, 51, was arrested in July 2018 after Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office detectives conducted an investigation into accusations over allegedly fraudulent boat sale and investment deals across the state. In October 2018, he was brought up on additional charges when more alleged victims came forward.
Watson, owner of Shane Watson’s Guide Service, has been implicated in fraud and deception charges in Alpharetta, Atlanta, Cumming, Gainesville, Marietta, Roswell and St. Simons Island, Ga., Aiken, S.C. and Lumberton, N.C.
Watson has now been indicted locally for 10 counts of theft by taking, seven counts of theft by deception and one count each of theft by conversion and deposit account fraud.
Forsyth County Court records also show that Watson had been the subject of a civil lawsuit involving Carolina Skiff, a Waycross, Ga., boat manufacturer. The civil lawsuit accuses Watson of breach of contract, unjust enrichment and fraud.
According to the lawsuit, Carolina Skiff claims Watson failed to promote or purchase the two boats and instead sold them the day after entering into the marketing agreement. Carolina Skiff also claims Watson deceived the company into contributing to a charity that does not exist.
Watson’s wife, Pamela, 51, has also been implicated in Forsyth County as part of civil suits and criminal investigations. She was arrested by law enforcement agencies in Forsyth and Walton counties on similar charges in July 2018, has been indicted alongside her husband for nine counts of theft by taking and one count of deposit account fraud.
Watson and his wife remain out on bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.