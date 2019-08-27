DULUTH, Ga. — Republican Matt Reeves has announced he intends to run for State Senate District 48 in 2020.
Reeves was the 2018 Republican candidate for the seat, which represents parts of Duluth, Johns Creek, Suwanee, Peachtree Corners and Berkeley Lake. He lost to Democrat Zahra Karinshak 53.6 percent to 46.4 percent.
Reeves is a partner at Andersen, Tate & Carr, has served as a Rotary Club president and has been active in leadership in many local civic, nonprofit and business groups in the area for more than 16 years.
“First, I want to thank the over 30,000 citizens who voted for me last cycle, and I will continue to keep reaching out to voters who didn’t,” Reeves said. “If you want a bipartisan problem-solver focused on health care, our schools, keeping our community safe and fiscal conservatism, then I’m your candidate.”
He and his wife Suzette Reeves and their three school-age children live in Duluth and attend Perimeter Church. Reeves graduated with honors from UGA School of Law and Mercer University.
“I care deeply about our families, homeowners, working people, and small businesses and will fight hard in the State Senate for our values and quality of life, working with our local elected officials,” Reeves said. “We are going to work hard to raise money and bring our message to all the voters in District 48 in 2020.”
Reeves could be running for an open seat. Karinshak announced earlier this month she intends to run for U.S. House District 7.
With a margin of around 400 votes, District 7, which represents parts of Gwinnett and Forsyth counties, was the closest U.S. House race in the country in 2018. Since Rep. Rob Woodall announced in February he would not seek re-election, competitive primaries are taking shape on both sides.
For Democrats, Karinshak, an Air Force veteran and former federal prosecutor, will face Carolyn Bourdeaux, the college professor who narrowly lost the seat in 2018; attorney Marqus Cole; former Fulton County Commission Chair John Eaves; activist and campaign organizer Nabilah Islam and state Rep. Brenda Lopez Romero.
On the Republican side, state Sen. Renee Unterman, activist Lisa Babbage, Air Force veteran Ben Bullock, businessman Mark Gonsalves, former Home Depot executive Lynn Homrich, educator Lerah Lee, physician Rich McCormick and former NFL player Joe Profit have announced they intend to run.
