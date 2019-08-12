FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — Georgia Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan was back home in Forsyth County recently and spoke to Cumming Vietnam Veterans.
He said health care is a “broken system,” because it’s too expensive and hard to get access to. He added that Georgia is working to improve it through a system called “Tele-health,” where people can access basic medical care via their cell phone. Duncan added this system would markedly improve care in rural Georgia where access to care is most problematic.
Duncan said Forsyth County has great schools, but many children around the state do not have the same opportunity for a good education.
He also spoke about economic development. Duncan said he wants to make Georgia the technology capital of the east coast.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.