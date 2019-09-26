As a member of our community, now is the perfect time and opportunity to honor the contributions, service and dedication of our librarians by nominating your favorite Librarian for the prestigious national “I Love My Librarian” award.
Co-sponsored by the Carnegie Corporation of New York, the New York Library and the New York Times, 10 librarians from across the nation will be selected to receive this prestigious award, a cash prize of $ 5,000 each, a recognition plaque and a travel stipend to attend the “I Love My Librarian” Award Ceremony Jan. 25, 2020 in Philadelphia.
For Forsyth County residents who visit any of the library branches (Cumming, Hampton Park, Post Road or Sharon Forks), this is a unique opportunity to give thanks and recognize the outstanding service and dedication from our librarians staffing and managing the Forsyth County Public Library System, widely recognized as one of the finest in the nation.
The nomination process is open until Oct. 21, 2019. For more information about this prestigious award and submission forms, please visit http://www.ilovelibraries.org/lovemylibrarian.
Edgar Ortiz
Cumming
