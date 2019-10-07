FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — A Suwanee business owner informed authorities that someone had damaged the fencing on his commercial property.
Deputies say the man found the fence at his landscaping company had been cut, and that a similar incident had occurred back in April when several pieces of equipment were taken.
In the latest incident, Sept. 20, the owner said nothing appeared to have been taken.
