CUMMING, Ga. — Officers responded to a call of two suspicious persons on Bethelview Road when a caller reported seeing two men running across into the parking lot of Pike’s Nursery Aug. 31. Upon arrival, deputies met a car transport driver who had arranged to drop off a vintage Ford nearby.
The driver offloaded a black Lamborghini URUS and a white 2019 Lamborghini URUS to get the Ford out. He stated to authorities that he parked both vehicles in parking spaces roughly 25 feet away, with the driver window down and keys in the center console. When he returned after removing the Ford, he noticed the ignition of both vehicles were on. He loaded the black URUS and returned for the white one and found the driver window up and the keys missing from the console. Fingerprints from both vehicles were lifted.
