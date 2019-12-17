CUMMING, Ga. — The 24th Annual Cops and Kids event took place on Tuesday, Dec. 10th at Cumming Walmart.
Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Cpl. Doug Rainwater said 190 children participated in this year’s event.
Members of several law enforcement agencies helped Forsyth County’s youngest community members as part of the Fraternal Order of Police event.
The officers were on their own time and some had their spouses tag along for the fun.
This was the largest group of children doing some holiday shopping on the chilly evening in what Rainwater described as a “proud tradition of serving the less fortunate in our community and making a difference in a child’s life.”
“Wal-Mart is very proud to do this,” Cody Hurley, Wal-Mart store manager said. “We’re happy to provide an opportunity for kids to have Christmas and to give back.”
Each child, energized by hot cocoa and a sugar cookie, had $100 to spend while officers kept a running tab. Many posed for a quick photo with Santa and then hit the sales floor.
For mom Tara Scott, it was a group effort with 3-year old identical triplet boys Tyree, Tyrese and Tyzi and Forsyth deputies Justin Covington and George Brooks.
Scott had the boys, dressed in identical outfits, in a wagon.
“I’m scared to let them out [of the wagon],” she said.
Brooks, a two-time participant, said the event “warms his heart.”
Covington took it all in stride; this was his third year to participate in the event.
“It’s a great feeling knowing they’ll have a happy Christmas,” he said pushing the shopping cart. “It makes me have a merry Christmas.”
As for Forsyth County Sheriff Ron Freeman, he’ll have a merry Christmas, too. “You’re still on the ‘Good List,’ Santa told him as they posed for a photo.
