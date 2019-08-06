CUMMING, Ga. — A Forsyth County man reported to the Sheriff’s Office July 22 that he discovered lawn equipment stolen from his residence on Old Haven Court. The items included a Lawnboy lawn mower and a Craftsman edger.
The items were last seen on his patio the previous afternoon. The patio is at the rear of the residence facing the golf course where anyone could have access. The man does not know who would have stolen the equipment.
The man told authorities to document the incident.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.