FORSYTH COUNTY, GA – The Forsyth County Fire Department is kicking off its 17th annual Aerial's House toy collection.
The initiative was launched by retired Forsyth County Fire Chief Danny Bowman and his wife, Donna, and got its name from a piece of fire department apparatus, an aerial ladder truck.
New, unwrapped toys for local children between the ages of newborn and 18 years old may be dropped off now through Dec. 15 at any Forsyth County fire station or the Fire Department Headquarters at 3520 Settingdown Road.
Beginning in December, donations for Aerial's House may also be dropped off under the Christmas tree in the lobby of the Forsyth County Administration Building at 110 East Main Street in Cumming.
Last year 5,898 individual toys, 48 bikes and roughly $1,200 in cash and gift cards were collected, Fire Department Technical Services Division Chief Jason Shivers said.
“The gift cards are ideal for older teens who need help with clothing and jackets,” Shivers said.
Donations from 2018 helped 768 families, including 282 children.
“We cannot thank the Forsyth County community enough for its support of Aerial’s House every year,” Shivers said.
To receive information regarding the distribution of toys collected through Aerial's House, call The Place of Forsyth County at (770) 887-1098. For any other questions or to make a large donation, call Firefighter Jeff Lyons at (678) 513-5899.
