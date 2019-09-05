CUMMING, Ga. — The developers of Halcyon held a private site tour recently for Forsyth County business leaders involved with the county’s Chamber of Commerce.
Many of the businesses are expecting their grand opening later this year with the first wave of restaurants and retailers slated to open later this month. The leaders were offered a “sneak peek” of the site layout and what it entails. The tour was hosted by Winter Construction, the primary construction company on site and longtime supporters of the chamber.
“Halcyon is a very important development for the future of Forsyth County,” said James McCoy, president and CEO of the Cumming-Forsyth Chamber of Commerce. “It will help build our already strong standing as a hub for business innovation, creativity and startups. Halcyon will have a long-term and very positive impact on our economy.”
Some of the businesses included in the first phase of openings include Cherry Street Brewpub, CMX CineBistro, CT Cantina Taqueria, Market Hall, premier cake boutique It’s a Sweet Life, and upscale interior design studio RW Design & Exchange.
CMX CinéBistro Halcyon, which is set to open Sept. 28, is offering in-theater dining, cozy reclining love seats and a redefined sports bar.
“CMX CinéBistro is known for its unmatched dinner-and-movie experience, and we are eager to open our doors to Alpharetta, South Forsyth County and the surrounding communities,” said Javier Ezquerro, COO of CMX Cinemas.
The 37,762 square-foot theater will feature 10 screens and range from 67 to 89 lush oversized reclining leather love seats and foot rests in each auditorium — all featuring the latest projection technology on curved high-gain screens with Christie Digital 2K projectors, RealD 3D and a digital 7.1 sound system.
The $370 million Halcyon village will also include 50 acres of green space with convenient access to the Big Creek Greenway. In addition to providing residents with an assortment of the finest local stores and eateries, the 135-acre development will also feature offices, housing and hotels for those wishing to extend their stay.
A total of 665 single-family homes, town homes and apartments are currently in development in association with Edward Andrews Homes, Monte Hewitt Homes and Greystar. According to Robert Long, vice president of Economic Development for the chamber, the Embassy Suites hotel has officially begun construction.
“Halcyon is a game changer for Forsyth County,” Long said. “This is a large mixed-used live-work-play development that will include 250,000 square feet of class A office space, which will be instrumental for us to attract additional development and office space in south Forsyth. This will allow us recruit more headquarters and technology companies to Forsyth County.”
Halcyon is located at 6365 Halcyon Way, just off Ga. 400. For more information about Halcyon and a full list of its upcoming retailers and restaurants, visit HalcyonForsyth.com or their social media pages on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.
You can also contact the Cumming-Forsyth Chamber of Commerce at 770-887-6461.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.