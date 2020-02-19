CUMMING, Ga. — Guaranteed Rate, one of the largest retail mortgage lenders in the country, has announced the opening of a new branch in Cumming.
Located at 4810 Burruss Mill Road, the new branch expands Guaranteed Rate’s presence in Northern Georgia, which includes locations in Atlanta, Athens, Suwanee, Tucker and Alpharetta.
Guaranteed Rate has operated in Georgia since 2006, offering consumers an end-to-end online mortgage platform.
“I am excited to oversee Guaranteed Rate’s new branch in Georgia alongside a team of talented new loan officers,” said Kathy Johnson, branch manager. “I look forward to being a part of Guaranteed Rate’s continued growth in Georgia and to serving Cumming’s community of homebuyers, while building strong and lasting relationships with clients and referral partners.”
Along with Johnson, the new branch welcomes Tabatha Abbott and Paula Samples as vice presidents of mortgage lending, Jennifer Glover as loan coordinator and Tara Broom as mortgage consultant.
Guaranteed Rate, which was founded in 2000, delivers competitive pricing, mortgage products and unmatched expertise from top-producing loan officers.
The Guaranteed Rate Companies, which includes Guaranteed Rate Inc., and Guaranteed Rate Affinity, LLC, has more than 5,000 employees in 700 offices across the U.S. The company funded $37 billion in 2019.
