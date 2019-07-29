CUMMING, Ga. — The 16U United Futbol Academy girls soccer team from Cumming won the US Club Soccer (Girls Premier Group) National Cup XVII Championship July 23 in Commerce City, Col.
One of the most prestigious soccer championships in the country, the National Cup XVII Championship featured more than 5,000 players from 250 teams across 30 states during the five-day tournament. United Futbol Academy went undefeated throughout the tournament, scored a total of 13 goals and ultimately beat Hawaii Rush Maui in the tournament finale by a score of 3-1.
National Cup XVII is the pinnacle event of a club-based competition among nationwide qualifiers.
