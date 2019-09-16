DAWSON COUNTY, Ga. — A four-vehicle accident which injured two people and resulted in a minor chemical spill shut down traffic on Dawsonville Highway just north of the Forsyth County line in the early morning hours of Sept. 10.
Authorities said the accident in Dawson County was caused when an eastbound vehicle, driven by Pamela B. Russell, 64, of Gainesville crossed the centerline, sideswiping a commercial truck carrying petroleum-based ammonium nitrate. The driver of the truck lost control and overturned.
Russell then allegedly sideswiped another car and collided with a third vehicle.
The truck spilled about five gallons of petroleum-based ammonium nitrate product, according to Dawson County Fire and EMA Director Danny Thompson.
At a later press conference, Thompson stressed that without other elements interacting with the chemical, it was not a threat to ignite.
Earlier reports described the explosive as dynamite.
“I know there’s been a lot of talk on social media that it’s dynamite,” Thompson said. “This product’s actually used in lieu of dynamite, and has been for about the last 15-20 years, because it’s very safe in transportation and just it’s general usage.”
He said the chemical is commonly used in mining and rock quarries and was headed to Marble Hill in Pickens County.
It requires several different elements for it to become that explosive component, Thompson said.
The truck is owned by Austin Powder Company, out of Gainesville.
The accident occurred less than 10 miles from Chestatee Elementary School on Keith Bridge Road.
“No, the accident didn’t impact the school or transportation,” Jennifer Caracciolo, wrote in an email.
Forsyth County School Transportation was aware of the situation but the accident was far enough away that it did not impact operations, Michael Satterfield, Director of Transportation for Forsyth County Schools said.
Georgia State Patrol arrested Russell and charged her with driving under the influence and failure to maintain lane. She bonded out of the Dawson County Adult Detention Center later that day.
