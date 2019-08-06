CUMMING, Ga. — Forsyth County authorities have charged a Gainesville man with vehicular homicide in connection with a head-on collision along Jot Em Down Road in October that left one woman dead and one man injured.
Authorities say the driver responsible is Sean Charles Campbell, 31. He was taken into custody by the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office July 26 after the grand jury made the decision to indict.
“[The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office] had the charges ready…We were awaiting the indictment through the grand jury to take place,” said Cpl. Doug Rainwater. “He has not been to trial yet. That will take place between six months and one year.”
According to the official investigative records, on Oct. 24, 2018, Campbell’s 2001 Toyota Sequoia crossed the center line of the undivided street and struck a Honda CRV head on. The impact of the collision pushed the vehicles off the road and into a nearby yard. Barbara Fowler, age 71, of Dawsonville was found dead at the scene and her husband sustained serious injuries before being transported to a nearby hospital. Campbell sustained minor injuries and refused treatment.
With the recent indictment, Campbell is now charged with homicide by vehicle, serious injury by vehicle, reckless driving, no insurance, and driving on the wrong side of the road. He is in the Forsyth County Jail with a bond of $24,605.
“There are consequences when you take someone’s life,” Rainwater said. “In this case, not paying attention and crossing the center line was the reason a mother is no longer with us.”
— Adam Darby
