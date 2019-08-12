CUMMING, Ga. — An Indiana woman reported a financial theft and forgery July 30 while attempting to apply for a loan from a fraudulent loan agency called “Starlight Loans” out of Miami, Florida. The agency instructed the woman to purchase Walmart gift cards. She purchased five cards for a total value of $2,000. She sent pictures of the cards and their information to someone claiming to be a representative of the agency. Although the cards were purchased in Hammond, Indiana, the cards were all used at Walmart on Browns Ridge Road that same day. No suspect has been found.

