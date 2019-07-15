CUMMING, Ga. – A Forsyth County woman was pronounced dead July 4 morning when sheriff’s deputies and fire rescue responded to a single-vehicle crash at 2510 Dahlonega Highway. The victim was identified as Angela Hernandez, 28.
Officials said the vehicle ran off the roadway while northbound on Dahlonega Highway near Johnson Drive, then continued through a yard coming to a stop at a concrete barrier. According to Deputy 1st Class M. Kirk, traffic investigator with the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office, Hernandez was pronounced dead at the scene. Authorities are still investigating the cause of the accident at this time.
“Witnesses traveling and a homeowner saw the crash,” said Cpl. Doug Rainwater of the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office communications unit. “The investigation is active…We cannot rule out anything right now. This could have been a medical situation inside of the car or impairment or distracted driving. We do not know at this time what caused the crash, but we will find out.”
