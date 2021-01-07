FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — More than 115,000 Forsyth County voters cast ballots in the Jan. 5 runoff election to decide two U.S. Senate seats and a district representative for the Public Service Commission.
The tally shows about 14,000 fewer voters participated than in the Nov. 3 General Election, but still a staggering turnout for a runoff election in the county. In all, 69 percent of Forsyth’s registered voters cast a ballot.
The last state runoff election in which the county participated, the Dec. 4, 2018 runoff to elect the Secretary of State and District 3 Public Service Commissioner, about 32,000 ballots we cast, a 23 percent turnout.
Of course, this year’s runoff had more far-reaching implications with the control of the U.S. Senate at stake.
The Georgia Secretary of State reported most Forsyth residents opted to vote early. Over half of the votes were cast during advanced voting. Another 28,000 ballots were cast on Election Day, and about 24,000 absentee-by-mail votes were submitted.
While Forsyth voters strongly backed Republican incumbent Sens. Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue, Democratic challenger Raphael Warnock defeated Loeffler statewide and most media outlets have declared Ossoff the winner in a tight race against Perdue.
Republicans carried 19 of Forsyth’s 20 precinct districts. The only Democratic outlier was District 2, Brandywine, that includes the southeastern portion of the county on the Fulton County border.
Overall, about 77,000 county voters, 67 percent, backed Loeffler. The incumbent garnered 35 percent of the Forsyth vote in a crowded field of contestants in the Nov. 3 General Election, with fellow Republican Doug Collins receiving 28 percent and Warnock 19 percent.
Perdue carried about 800 more votes than Loeffler among Forsyth tickets Jan. 5, taking 68 percent of the vote over Ossoff.
In the Nov. 3 General Election, Perdue carried 67 percent of the vote with Ossoff earning 31 percent.
Republican incumbent Lauren “Bubba” McDonald retained his seat as the District 4 Public Service Commissioner in the Runoff Election. McDonald received 70 percent of the vote in Forsyth over Democratic challenger Daniel Blackman. The district does not represent Forsyth County, but members of the five-member commission, which regulates public utilities in the state, are elected statewide.
