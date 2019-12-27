North Forsyth girls basketball compiles another strong season
North Forsyth girls basketball had another standout campaign in the 2018-19 season in which the Raiders reached the Final Four of the state tournament in March.
The Raiders went 10-0 in Region 5-AAAAAAA play for the second straight year and won their second consecutive region title.
After a lopsided win over Newton in the first round, North bested Duluth and Roswell to earn a berth in the Final Four. The Raiders fell to eventual state champions Westlake.
Denmark baseball reaches state finals
Denmark baseball compiled an incredible first season and reached the Class 4A state finals in May.
The Danes won their inaugural game, 15-5, over Pickens in February and went 13-15 overall in the regular season. Denmark nearly missed out on the playoffs but won their final five region games to take the No. 4 seed from Region 7-AAAA.
After a sub-.500 regular season, the Danes caught fire in the playoffs and swept Northwest Whitfield and St. Pius X to reach the quarterfinals, where they bested West Laurens in three games.
In the semifinals, the Danes dropped their opening game against perennial state title contenders Blessed Trinity, but won an extra-innings thriller in Game 2 and jumped out to a large lead in Game 3 to take the series.
The dream season ended without a trophy, however, with Denmark being swept by Northside in the state finals May 21.
West Forsyth, Lambert win golf state championships
The West Forsyth boys and Lambert girls golf teams each captured Class 7A state titles in May.
The West Forsyth boys team made history by becoming the school’s first team championship in boys competition, besting runner-up Walton by 10 strokes for the title.
Jason Quinlan was the state runner-up in individual play.
Lambert and North Forsyth also placed in the top 10.
After a one-year absence from the top of the podium, the Lambert girls captured their sixth state title in seven years. The Longhorns bested Mill Creek by 17 strokes for the title.
Lambert’s Averi Cline won the individual state title one stroke ahead of teammate Rachel Burrell.
South Forsyth placed seventh in team scores.
Pinecrest Academy girls soccer makes history
Pinecrest Academy girls soccer had a standout 2019 season, capturing two team firsts.
The Paladins went 13-3 in the regular season and were undefeated in Area 8 play to secure the program’s first area title.
In the playoffs, Pinecrest downed Whitefield Academy 3-1 in the first round and earned a berth in the semifinals with a 3-0 win over Eagle’s Landing Christian Academy.
The Paladins met Athens Academy in the semifinals for the second straight year, and Pinecrest avenged its 2018 loss to the Spartans with a 4-0 win to earn the program’s first trip to the state finals.
On May 16, the Paladins squared off against Wesleyan, whom they had defeated in overtime earlier in the season. Pinecrest’s state title hopes came up short, however, with Wesleyan downing the Paladins 3-1.
Lambert girls tennis outlasts Milton for state title
Lambert girls tennis won the program’s first state championship May 6 by downing Milton for the Class 7A title.
The finals match began May 4 with Lambert jumping out to a 2-1 lead. However, weather postponed the match. When play resumed, Milton took No. 2 doubles in three sets to set up a winner-take-all matchup in No. 1 doubles.
Lambert’s Taylor Despriet and Katie Lewis took the decisive matchup, 6-7, 6-4 and 6-2, for the championship.
The Longhorns’ title marked the third straight year a Forsyth County team has won a tennis state championship (Lambert boys 2017, South Forsyth boys 2018).
West Forsyth gymnastics three-peats
West Forsyth led a strong showing from Forsyth County schools at the 2019 gymnastics state championships May 3, taking the state title for the third straight season.
West Forsyth and Lambert tied for the championship, but West earned the state title three-peat through tiebreakers.
The Wolverines’ Ella Castellanos placed second in the all-around, fourth in the uneven parallel bars, second on the balance beam and fourth in floor exercise to lead West.
Lambert was led by Brianna Greenlow who stood atop the podium for the all-around, scoring a 9.6 on the balance beam and 9.9 on floor exercise.
In their first season of competition, Denmark placed second in the state meet in Class A-5A.
Sarah Wilson nearly swept the meet, placing first in the all-around, vault, uneven parallel bars and floor exercise.
Denmark football earns first postseason bid
Denmark made history in its second season, earning the program’s first playoff berth after a strong regular season.
The Danes, who returned nearly all of its starters from 2018 and received an influx of transfers, dominated their opening five games with four shutouts.
Denmark faced three teams ranked in the top-10 during its Region 7-AAAA slate. The Danes fell to Blessed Trinity and Marist, but downed Flowery Branch to go 4-2 against region opponents for the No. 3 seed for the state playoffs.
Though the Danes made the postseason, their run ended Nov. 15 with a 42-7 loss to Sandy Creek in the first round.
Local schools selected for 2020 Corky Kell Classic
For the first time the Corky Kell Classic will feature two Forsyth County teams, and games will be played in the county.
West Forsyth will host two games in the annual football season kickoff event on Aug. 19, 2020, including the Wolverines’ first appearance in Corky Kell Classic play where they will take on Mays.
The following day, Denmark will kick off its season by taking on Tucker at Dacula High School.
GHSA announces new region alignments
The GHSA shook up the local athletics scene in November by releasing the new region alignments for teams beginning in the 2020-21 athletics year.
Forsyth Central, Lambert, North Forsyth, South Forsyth and West Forsyth will continue to play one another but will be under a new region number with a new out of county opponent. Local schools will now compete in Region 6-AAAAAAA with Milton replaced by Gainesville.
As expected, Denmark moved up in classification from 4A to 6A. The Danes will compete play in Region 8 against Buford, Central Gwinnett, Dacula, Habersham Central, Lanier and Winder-Barrow.
Pinecrest Academy will remain in Region 6-A, but the region will have a new look in 2020-21. The Paladins will continue to play Fellowship Christian, King’s Ridge, Mount Pisgah and St. Francis, but Lakeview Academy was been added. Whitefield Academy, Mount Paran and Walker were placed in other regions, and 6-A will no longer be subdivided into subregions.
