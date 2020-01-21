FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — Twenty local schools were represented on a list of Georgia’s 100 top schools compiled by a national online grading service.
The list includes both private and public, including elementary, middle and high schools and was compiled by Niche.com, an online service that rates and ranks schools across the country.
Niche ranks schools based on user reviews and data from the U.S. Department of Education, including grades, culture and diversity, health and safety, sports and other factors.
Lambert High School ranked highest overall at 16. South Forsyth High School was the only other local high school listed, coming in at No. 20. There are seven high schools in the county.
Five of the county’s 10 middle schools were listed including Riverwatch Middle School at No. 54; South Forsyth Middle School at No. 73; Piney Grove Middle School at No. 76; Desana Middle School at No. 80; and Lakeside Middle School at No. 86.
More than half of the county’s elementary schools made the list.
They include: Johns Creek Elementary, No. 51; Big Creek Elementary, 52; Daves Creek Elementary, 56; Brookwood Elementary School, 57; Settles Bridge Elementary, 58; Mashburn Elementary, 64; Shiloh Point Elementary, 69; Sharon Elementary,74; Haw Creek Elementary, 81; Midway Elementary, 85; Whitlow Elementary, 93; and Kelly Mill Elementary School at 94.
Pinecrest Academy, a private school also made the list, placing No 31.
The top five schools the state are:
The Westminster Schools in Atlanta; Gwinnett School of Mathematics, Science & Technology; Pace Academy in Atlanta; The Paideia School, in Atlanta; and the Atlanta International School, also in Atlanta.
