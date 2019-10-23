Forsyth County School District has posted proposed new attendance boundaries for the 2020-21 school year that would relieve overcrowding at existing schools and populate Poole’s Mill Elementary School, the.
The elementary school is expected to open next August for children in kindergarten through fifth grade.
Nearly 1,000 youngsters could be affected. Pupils currently at Coal Mountain, Kelly Mill, Matt, Sawnee and Silver City and elementary schools, and possibly others could find themselves a part of the new Poole’s Mill student body.
According to the proposal, 483 children would move from Matt and 277, from Sawnee, to Poole’s Mill; 61 would move from each of Kelly Mill and Matt to Sawnee; and 150 would move from Coal Mountain and 55, from Silver City, to Matt.
A public forum is set for 6 p.m. Monday, Oct. 21, at North Forsyth High School. The district will accept online feedback from the public through Wednesday, Oct. 23, at https://bit.ly/31gkrMT.
The school board is to discuss public input, reviews, staff recommendations and proposed changes Nov. 12 at 4 p.m., with a final vote on the new attendance boundaries Nov. 19 at 6 p.m.
Poole’s Mill Elementary, the county’s 22nd elementary school which is currently under construction on Heardsville Road in northwest Forsyth
According to Deputy Superintendent of Schools Joey Pirkle, the school system will follow their standard practice of allowing rising fifth-grade students to stay at their elementary school for their final year. Students that elect to stay at their school will have to provide their own transportation, he said. The Out of District application process will run Dec. 2, 2019 to Jan. 17, 2020.
Middle and high school attendance zones will not change for the 2020-21 school year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.