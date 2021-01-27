FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — Forsyth County Public Library’s newest branch now has a name, Denmark Library. The Library Board of Directors voted recently to make the moniker the branch’s official name.
The 32,000-square-foot facility, which will be located on Fowler Road between Fowler Hill Road and Poole Road, is set to open in 2023.
Stephen Kight, deputy director of the county’s library system, said the name was not specifically chosen in honor of Leila Daughtry Denmark, but it was mirroring the same name as other government entities in the area, such as Denmark High School and Denmark Park.
Kight said the most frequently used nicknames used for the library in planning had been Denmark Library or Fowler Road Library.
The branch will be the fifth in the system and will benefit residents in the southwest portion of the county.
Library officials identified the area as in need of a branch, and that “the nearest libraries experience heavy use.”
“Long-range planning by the Library Board and staff has identified this project as the top priority for ensuring convenient library service in Forsyth County based on population projections and current library usage trends,” a system document states.
As proposed, Denmark Library will include collaborative meeting spaces, a community meeting room, study rooms, an outdoor programming area and 90,000 books and other materials.
Impact fees were earmarked to purchase the 9.5-acre site from Forsyth County Schools.
Kight said the final construction budget for the branch has not been set, but $9.7 million in SPLOST 8 funds and $2 million from a State of Georgia Capital Outlay grant have been allocated for the project. Initial estimates put the total price tag for the building, including design and engineering, at $11.9 million.
Kight said the county will be seeking an architecture firm for the branch soon.
The library system is also looking to the future at one of its established branches, the Cumming Library.
The Board of Commissioners voted Jan. 26 to move forward with a proposal to replace the roof at the Cumming Branch. The county can soon finalize its award of the project to SRS, Inc. for up to $857,000 for the replacement, with $100,000 of those funds set aside for “unforeseen conditions.”
County staff said the large price tag was due to the roof having a “complex system” that includes several components. They added the county’s current budget had allocated more than that amount.
