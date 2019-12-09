FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — The Forsyth County Parks & Recreation Department has received the 2019 Georgia Recreation and Park Association District 7 Agency of the Year Award.
The award identifies the outstanding efforts of recreation and park agencies across the seventh district, Forsyth County Director of Communications Karen Shields announced.
Nominees were judged on staff development, budgeting and resources, facilities offered, use of technology, outstanding programs and major accomplishments.
In addition to Agency of the Year, several other members of the county’s Parks & Recreation Department were recognized.
Youth Athletic Supervisor Clayton Munnell received the GRPA District 7 Recreation Programmer of the Year Award. Munnell was recognized for his contributions to the athletics division as well as his leadership in the annual Slugfest baseball event that raises money for local charities.
Denmark High School student Olivia Edge received the GRPA District 7 Volunteer Service Award. Edge was recognized for her efforts in preserving her community’s natural environment as well as her commitment to keep Caney Creek Preserve, 2755 Caney Road, litter-free.
Forsyth County Parks Foundation President Kristin Morrissey received the GRPA State Volunteer Service Award. Morrissey was recognized for her efforts in developing a volunteer board, raising funds for scholarships and promoting the importance of parks and recreation for local communities.
“I am so proud of the outstanding efforts made by our staff and volunteer citizens to receive these recognitions,” said Parks & Recreation Director Jim Pryor. “These awards are made possible because of the continuous support we receive from the Board of Commissioners and the citizens.”
Award recipients were recognized at the Nov. 21 County Commission meeting.
The Georgia Recreation and Park Association was formed in 1945 as a private, non-profit institution to support and promote the recreation and park industries within Georgia.
