FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — Forsyth County Schools earned the highest College and Career Ready Performance Index score for students among metro Atlanta county school districts and large school districts in Georgia.
All Forsyth County schools and the district scored above state averages in the 2019 CCRPI report.
The county’s elementary schools had the highest overall score in the state. Forsyth Schools also had the overall best high school score among metro Atlanta county school districts and large districts in Georgia.
Five Forsyth County elementary schools landed in the state’s top 30: Brookwood, Daves Creek, Johns Creek, Shiloh Point and Vickery Creek. Five middle schools also made the state’s top 30 list and included Lakeside, Piney Grove, Riverwatch, South Forsyth and Vickery Creek. The Alliance Academy, Lambert and South Forsyth were on list of the state’s top 30 high schools.
“In Forsyth County, we are focused on culture, climate, and relationships,” Forsyth Schools Superintendent Jeff Bearden said. “These are the conditions for success. Our results clearly show that our staff, families and the community are doing what is right for all students. I am extremely proud of our district.”
Forsyth County Schools increased overall scores from 90.4 in 2018 to 92.7 in 2019. The score for the state was 76.6 and 75.9 in the same two years. Forsyth Elementary Schools scored 92.3 in 2018 and jumped to 95.1 last year. Meanwhile, middle schools in the county faired well, going from 87.6 to 89.2. With a 2018 score of 89.6 and then a 92 in 2019, Forsyth County High Schools showed a marked increase as well.
The CCRPI measures Georgia’s schools and school districts on a 100-point scale based on multiple indicators of performance.
The Georgia Department of Education also released the 2019 School Climate Star for local schools with a ratings scale of 1-5, with 5 being the highest. Eighteen Forsyth County Schools earned a 5 and 19 earned a 4.
“Georgia is the first state in the nation to include school climate as an early indicator in its academic accountability system,” the Georgia Department of Education website reports.
The School Climate Star was developed in response to the compelling body of research that underscores the importance of school climate with student achievement. It is a diagnostic tool to determine if a school is on the right path to school improvement. Ratings are calculated using data from the Georgia Student Health Survey, Georgia School Personnel Survey, Georgia Parent Survey, student discipline data and attendance records for students, teachers, staff and administrators. The School Climate Star Rating gathers school-level data on student, teacher, and parent perceptions of a school’s climate, student discipline incidents, a safe and substance-free learning environment, the prevalence of violence or bullying and school attendance. Each component is of equal value.
Schools will have access to a comprehensive report which will allow them to identify areas in need of improvement and plan targeted student interventions to improve achievement for all students.
