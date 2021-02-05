FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — The Forsyth County Board of Commissioners greenlit a $2.5 million plan Feb. 4 that will bring a host of upgrades and new amenities to Eagle’s Beak Park.
The project will bring a new parking lot, several pavilions, trails and outlooks to a portion of the 225-acre property in northwest Forsyth County off Old Federal Road.
The county will only be on the hook for a limited portion of the costs.
Parks and Recreation Director Jim Pryor said the full buildout of the master plan approved for the park will come with an estimated price tag of around $3.1 million. The county is set to receive $2.2 million from the Georgia Outdoor Stewardship Program for the project.
“With the acceptance of the construction plan, we are hoping to get all of the contracts worked out and construction started sometime in March,” Pryor said. “Barring any unforeseen weather or issues, we are hoping the construction will be finished by the end of 2021.”
The master plan, created in fall 2019, calls for an 8-foot wide gravel loop around 50 acres of flood plain north of Old Federal Road that contains an old airstrip for model planes and parking.
Several overlook areas will dot the trail near the river, and pavilions will also be constructed on several sites in the property. The master plan also highlights an 11,000-square-foot, handicap-accessible playground near the existing canoe launch site, along with picnic tables, a water fountain and a bike rack.
Around 12 acres in the center of the area has been outlined “to improve as an open green space” for unorganized activities. An 8-foot gravel trail will connect the paths near the river to a new gravel parking area just off Old Federal Road. The lot will provide about 200 parking spaces.
The master plan also outlines a potential future connection to the Big Creek Greenway.
Eagle’s Beak is one of the county’s newest parks. Most of the property was purchased in 2009 with funds from the county’s $100 million Parks, Recreation and Green Space Bond approved by voters in 2008.
The county opened the park in 2017.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.