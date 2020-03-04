CUMMING, Ga. — Forsyth County Public Library will host a series of author talks and guest lectures on women’s contributions in politics, war, and even space exploration to celebrate women’s history during March.
“The Celebrating Women’s History series is designed to give our community a clearer understanding of the valuable contributions that women have made throughout history,” Tracy Walker, programming manager for Forsyth County Public Library said. “We’re fortunate that our speakers have also written books and give regular lectures, so they can share additional resources with participants who are interested in a deeper study of these topics.”
The first event will be a presentation and book signing by Susan Swann, author of “Sister Suffragists,” at the Post Road Library on March 5. Swann’s presentation “Suffragists: The Battle for the Vote in Utah”, begins at 7:00 p.m.
“Sister Suffragists” is set in Utah, where women had been able to vote since 1870, when the area was a U.S.-governed territory. Swann will explain how the women of Utah were outraged when the Edmunds-Tucker Act of 1887 abolished voting rights they had enjoyed for 17 years and how they fought back.
The novel brings the history of women’s struggle for basic rights, such as the right to vote and the right to control any wages they might earn, to life for contemporary readers, Paula Glover, library spokeswoman said.
Also at the Post Road Library will be “Matriarchs of Atlanta’s Civil Rights Movement,” presented March 7 by Karcheik Sims-Alvarado.
Sims-Alvarado is the author of “Atlanta and the Civil Rights Movements 1944-1968.” Her presentation will include images from her book, museums and “The March” a virtual reality exhibit from Time magazine, Glover said.
The presentation begins at 3:30 p.m.
Jonathan Beall will describe the roles and contributions of women in guerrilla warfare in modern military history in his “Women in War” at the Hampton Park Library on March 8 at 2 p.m.
Glover said Beall lectures on modern military history, and his presentation is expected to describe the different ways that guerrilla and revolutionary movements rely heavily upon women for political and military leadership, in important support roles and in combat.
Johanna Luthman will present “Monstrous Regiment of Women: Queens of Europe” on March 14 at 3 p.m. at the Sharon Forks Library.
Luthman will explain how ruling queens and female regents were more common in the period from 1400 to 1700 than in the 1800s, or even most of the 1900s, Glover said. Profiles of Elizabeth I of England, Isabella of Spain, Christina of Sweden and Catherine the Great of Russia will describe how people harbored misgivings about female political power and the challenges these women faced in leading their kingdoms, Glover said.
Luthman is author of “Love, Madness & Scandal: The Life of Frances Coke Villiers, Viscountess Purbeck.”
In addition to rights, combat and royalty, the series will reach beyond outer space March 15 with author Laura Forczyk.
Forczyk will discuss the role of female astronauts and other women leaders in science, policymaking and business during her presentation, “Women in the Space Industry,” at the Cumming Library at 2 p.m.
The presentation is expected to discuss the roles of both commercial and government astronauts and give an overview of the NASA’s Artemis project to land the first woman on the moon by 2024, Glover said.
In addition to her work as a NASA subject matter expert for planetary science missions, Forczyk has researched astrophysics and planetary science at three NASA centers and frequently comments on space-related policies and initiatives in the national media, Glover said.
Forcsyk is founder of the space consulting firm Astralytical and author of “Rise of the Space Age Millennials.”
Admission to each event in the Celebrating Women’s History series is free and open to the public.
