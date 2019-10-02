CUMMING, Ga. — Forsyth County leads Metro Atlanta county school districts in graduation rates for 2018-2019.
The Georgia Department of Education reported this month that Forsyth County Schools posted a graduation rate of almost 95 percent, well ahead of the state average.
The rankings show that the county beat its county and state record for high school students graduating from school.
All five county high schools exceeded the current state of Georgia graduation rate of 82 percent. Lambert High School and South Forsyth High School made the top 35 schools in the state.
Georgia’s graduation rate has increased by 12 percentage points since 2012, with steady increases each year.
During the 2018-2019 school year, 71 Georgia school districts recorded graduation rates at or above 90 percent. Twenty-four districts recorded rates at or above 95 percent.
Fulton County School System also posted strong numbers, graduating students in record numbers from the district’s 19 high schools. Fulton’s graduation rate of 87.2 represents a 0.4 percent increase from last year, but it remains below the established district goal of achieving a 92 percent graduation rate.
Fulton’s graduation rate also exceeds the state average by more than 5 percentage points.
