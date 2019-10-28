FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — Director Mandi Smith of the Forsyth County Voter Registrations and Elections Office recently spoke with Cumming Vietnam Veterans and said 2020 will see additional early voting locations.
During her presentation to the regular monthly meeting of Chapter 1030 of the Vietnam Veterans of America, Smith said the board has voted to accommodate growth by adding four new polling places.
The Fowler Precinct will vote at Fowler Park. The Sawnee Precinct will vote at the Ga. 20 Operations Center. The new Johns Creek District will vote at Johns Creek Baptist Church. The Nichols Precinct will vote at Old Atlanta Park.
“New registration cards and precinct cards will go out to every voter affected by any of the changes,” Smith said.
The number of registered voters in the county has more than doubled from 2005, when only 76,000 were registered. Earlier this month, 163,283 voters are on the rolls, Smith said.
