Forsyth County residents, Bradley Shane Watson and his wife, Pamela Jo Watson, entered a plea of not guilty in Forsyth County Superior Court Sept. 10.
The couple were formally charged with multiple counts of theft by taking, theft by conversion and deposit account fraud for allegedly unlawfully taking more than $235,000 from seven victims, between February 2016 and December 2017.
Court records indicate the pair entered their plea on Sept. 6.
Bradley Watson, 51, was arrested in July 2018 after Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office detectives conducted an investigation after customers of Shane Watson’s Guide Service accused him of fraudulent boat sale and investment deals across the state. In October 2018, Watson was later brought up on additional charges as more alleged victims came forward.
The couple has been implicated in fraud and deception charges in Alpharetta, Atlanta, Cumming, Gainesville, Marietta, Roswell and St. Simons Island, Ga., Aiken, S.C. and Lumberton, N.C.
Watson is charged with 10 counts of theft by taking, seven counts of theft by deception and one count each of theft by conversion and deposit account fraud locally, according to court documents.
Forsyth County Court records also show that Watson had been the subject of a civil lawsuit involving Carolina Skiff, a Waycross, Ga., boat manufacturer which accuses him of breach of contract, unjust enrichment and fraud.
Carolina Skiff claims Watson failed to promote or purchase two boats and instead sold them the day after entering into a marketing agreement. Carolina Skiff also claims Watson deceived the company into contributing to a non-existent charity.
Pamela J. Watson, 51, was arrested by the law enforcement agencies in Forsyth and Walton counties on similar charges in July 2018 including nine counts of theft by taking and one count of deposit account fraud.
— Denise Ray
