FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — Sexton Hall Enrichment Center is set for a redesign and renovation that will provide additional amenities to south Forsyth’s senior population. Sexton Hall, adjacent to Sharon Springs Park and near South Forsyth High School, is one of three senior centers in the county.
Speaking at a County Commission work session Nov. 10, a representative with Lose Design, the firm drafting the site’s master plan, said the redesign will use the entire property to its full potential.
The blueprint calls for paved, ADA-accessible walking trails and a connection to neighboring Sharon Springs Park. Lose Design has also created a master plan for the renovation of the park.
A large pavilion will be constructed at the rear of the site, along with a nearby flower garden and exercise area with equipment. A storage area is also slated to free up activity space inside the building.
Parking, which has presented issues of accessibility for some seniors, will be expanded in front of the building and near the garden area with additional ADA spaces near the building entrance.
The estimated cost for the renovation is $1.6 million, including architectural and engineering costs. Half of those dollars will come from SPLOST 8 revenues in the county’s capital improvement projects fund. The additional $800,000 will come from the capital outlay fund.
Lose Design has suggested the county perform the renovation at one time versus in phases.
“Because of the scale of these improvements, we do feel that it is going to be preferable for us to try and tackle all of this at once as much as possible,” a company representative said.
Sexton Hall has been closed to the public during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Funds in store for senior initiatives
Forsyth County is set to receive about $325,000 in grants to fund Senior Services programs with no match required from the county. The Board of Commissioners is expected to sign a resolution approving the acceptance of the funds.
The grants are from the Legacy Link/Area Agency on Aging which is allocating the dollars through the Families First Coronavirus Response Act, the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act and the Nutrition Services Incentive Program.
Most of the grant money will be used to provide meals to more seniors in the county. Around $61,000 will go toward funding an outdoor adult fitness/playground area, and $30,000 will be used for a lending library and the purchase of iPads for caregivers and seniors.
