FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — The Forsyth County Water and Sewer Department has completed expansions and upgrades to one water reclamation facility and is in the process expanding and finalizing upgrades at another.
System improvements were recently completed at the James Creek facility on Swallowtail Drive in Suwanee. The upgrades followed a project in 2018 that increased the facility’s capacity from 1 million gallons per day to 2.5 million, according to Forsyth County. The James Creek plant was constructed in 2006-2007 to serve the residential communities in the drainage basins of James Creek and Daves Creek.
The Fowler Water Reclamation Facility is currently undergoing an expansion that will increase capacity from 2.5 MGD to 5 MGD. It is located in Fowler Park, on Carolene Way, Cumming.
“The expansion is being made to accommodate growth in the area, as well as provide redundancy within the system,” the county said in a statement.
The Fowler facility is scheduled to undergo several additional improvements, including upgrades to existing systems and equipment. These improvements are expected to be completed this fall.
“Lake Lanier is the source of drinking water for Forsyth County and other metro Atlanta communities,” Water and Sewer Department Director Tim Perkins said. “As good stewards of our water resources, Forsyth County is looking to return a larger percentage of withdrawn water back into the lake than previously planned. We do this through proper management of our entire system, including water reclamation facilities, in a way that helps meet the Atlanta area’s long-term water supply needs.”
Returning reclaimed water to Lake Lanier not only extends and protects the county’s water supply from drought, it also helps maintain lake levels, Perkins said.
All Forsyth County water reclamation facilities comply with Georgia Environmental Protection Division requirements regarding the return of reclaimed water into the environment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.