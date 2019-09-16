FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — Forsyth County will hold a public hearing Oct. 3 for its proposed 2020 operating budget, a spending plan that adds employees and services for one of the state’s fastest growing populations.
The overall cost of running the county government is anticipated to be $150 million, an 8.5 percent increase from this year’s adopted budget. This General Fund spending includes most departmental costs and the services they provide in day-to-day operations.
Some notable increases in spending for 2020 include Parks and Recreation, up 7.5 percent from this year to $10.9 million, and libraries, up 8.2 percent to $7.1 million.
Part of the spending increase is the result of adding employees.
Paying for all of these government services comes from several sources.
The lion’s share of revenue — about $60 million — will come from property taxes. Collections are expected to be up by about 11 percent over last year thanks in large part to the growth in property values over last year.
The county assesses property at a tax rate of 7.936 mills, which it set back in July. One mill costs a homeowner $1 for each $1,000 of their home’s taxable value.
Each mill brings in $12.3 million in property taxes to county coffers.
Fees, fines and sales tax revenue makes up most of the remainder of the revenue the county expects to collect to fund the 2020 budget.
County Manager Eric Johnson said rhetorical whispers of a looming recession hasn’t escaped the budget planning process. He said he has asked the Finance Department to examine the budget for possible adjustments that could be made to absorb a decline in revenues in the case of an economic downturn.
Ericson also said he plans to alert department heads soon to examine their own operations and come up with cost-cutting strategies.
“What I’d like to do for the next budget process is to ask every department and agency to explain how they’ve looked at the opportunities for efficiencies,” he said. “We can save money not just because there’s a recession, but because we look at ways to do business cheaper and with the same quality.”
Already, the county is looking at cost-cutting initiatives by installing LED traffic signals which lower the cost of maintenance dramatically over time, Ericson said. Another avenue to cost savings, he said, might be to begin replacing some of the county’s vehicle fleet with electric-powered vehicles, which would reduce operational costs by more than 75 percent.
“One of the things we need to do is look at places where we can make an up-front investment that will pay off over an extended period of time,” Ericson said.
County Commissioner Cindy Jones Mills raised the point that some of the county’s revenue is collected through impact fees assessed against new developments that will require county services. She pointed out that with the recent annexations of property by the City of Cumming, the county would not receive any impact fees for development of that land. Yet, she added, the county would still be required to service the tenants or residents occupying the sites.
She said she wanted to break down the amount of time and resources, for example, the sheriff’s office devoted to performing services in the City of Cumming.
“With us doing a lot of their policing, doing all of their investigations, everything after 11 p.m., housing all their prisoners, doing their radar — the list goes on and on,” Jones Mills said. “I don’t think in the past that our sheriff’s office has broken down those costs. I don’t know if we know how to break those down. I personally think we need to break those down specifically.”
The budget presentation will be part of the County Commission’s regular meeting, which starts at 5 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 3, at the Forsyth County Administration Building.
County staff are also in the process of creating a Capital Improvement Program to present to the Board of Commissioners later this year. Capital projects, one-time expenses like vehicles or replacement roofs, are funded independent of the operations budget, often with surplus funds from the prior year or sales tax or bond revenues.
