FORSYTH, Ga. — Forsyth County commissioners will consider plans Feb. 25 for a new therapeutic ballfield in north Forsyth that will accommodate special needs athletes.
The county’s Parks and Recreation Board voted unanimously Feb. 7 to present the plans to the board after meetings with county staff and members of the Cumming Forsyth Miracle League Board of Directors.
The issue arose recently when projected road changes near Coal Mountain Park sparked concern among Miracle League Board members over the possible impact on the existing special needs field at Coal Mountain Park.
New roadways could impact Miracle League players and families during games and other events at the park, said Steve Kirby, president of the Cumming Forsyth Miracle League Board. The organization brought its concerns, along with requests for updates to the existing structure, to county officials.
Kirby said meetings with county staff and officials proved fruitful.
“Originally they weren’t going to do anything,” he said.
District 4 Commissioner Cindy Jones Mills proposed constructing a new field at Lanierland Park, about 6 miles away on Jot ’em Down Road.
To draw more details, Mills, Commission Chairwoman Laura Semanson and Parks and Recreation Director Jim Pryor visited Cherokee County’s Patriots Park, which has a facility to accommodate special needs athletes.
Lanierland Park currently has a fully accessible playground that provides more and better equipment than currently available at Coal Mountain, Kirby said. Lanierland also has more ball fields and restroom facilities than those available at Coal Mountain.
“We’re excited,” Kirby said. “It’s just not as convenient.”
The new ballfield would be an advanced turf material that is fully wheel-friendly, provides a much more realistic baseball experience, drains quickly and is less heat reflective, Kirby said.
“We want to make wise decisions with taxpayer money,” Kirby said. “It’s not the county’s money, it’s the taxpayer’s money.”
The turf would allow the field to be use by other teams, creating an all-inclusive atmosphere, but would be reserved for the Miracle League during scheduled games and events.
“The more people who understand the special needs community, the more they will accept them,” Kirby said. “We don’t want to separate, we want to associate.”
If approved by commissioners, the new field would open in 2022. The existing field at Coal Mountain Park would be converted to a dirt field.
“We realize change is not always easy,” Kirby said. “The current field, all those who helped bring it into existence, has served our special needs community well, and we will remain grateful. We are particularly grateful for those who blazed that trail.”
Carroll Edge was the impetus for the original ballfield, Kirby said. He remains a staunch and relentless supporter.
Kirby has been involved with the local Miracle League since 2008, starting as treasurer and becoming board president in 2018. The Coal Mountain community was the sole area willing to accept the Miracle League ballfield and the most open to its development when the idea was first brought up, Kirby said.
“We are grateful to the Coal Mountain community,” he said.
He encouraged residents to attend the Feb. 25 board meeting to show their support for the project.
Commissioner Mills said she is looking forward to the new accommodations.
“It’s going to be a wonderful multipurpose field that can be used for more than just softball,” she said. “Hopefully other sports will be offered on the horizon and will all fit with our thriving therapeutic program and summer camps, too.”
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.