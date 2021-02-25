FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — Forsyth County is seeking input on its therapeutic recreation programs to potentially offer more options and better serve the community.

The survey, which can be accessed at the county’s website, forsythco.com, seeks feedback from those involved in therapeutic programs and interested parties.

Forsyth County’s Parks and Recreation Department added ten new therapeutic recreation programs, new out-of-school programs and grew its number of participants by over 30 percent in 2020. Therapeutic recreation, which launched in March 2018, offers programs for individuals with specific needs in order to develop leisure and recreation skills, enhance socialization, independence and overall quality of life.

“We are very excited about the future of the therapeutic rec programs,” said Parks & Recreation Director Jim Pryor. “We have seen great interest from the Forsyth County community in the offerings created over the past three years and we are working on creating more opportunities for 2021 and beyond.”

More information on therapeutic recreation programs, including participant information, can be found at parks.forsythco.com/Programs/Therapeutic-Recreation, or by calling (770) 205-4635. The current programs offered through therapeutic recreation include adaptive sports and fitness programs, special events and camps.