FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — Forsyth County Schools has announced the addition of four new principals for the 2020-2021 school year.
Molly Bradley is slated to become the principal of South Forsyth Middle School. Bradley is currently an assistant principal at West Forsyth High School. She has served as an assistant principal for nine years, including five years at West and four years at Woodland High in Stockbridge. Prior to her leadership roles, including Instructional Lead Teacher, Bradley was an English teacher in McDonough, as well as at schools in Indiana and Michigan. She serves on the Board of Directors at Jessie’s House and is a member of various professional organizations. She holds a specialist degree from Lincoln Memorial University in Harrogate, Tennessee. Bradley will replace Sandy Tinsley, who is retiring.
Bob Carnaroli will return to North Forsyth High School with the new school year. Carnaroli served as lead counselor and administrative assistant at North before assuming the role of lead counselor and assistant principal at West Forsyth High School. A veteran educator with 35 years of experience, Carnaroli began his career as a physical education teacher in an elementary school in Tampa, Fla. He currently serves as assistant principal at Denmark High School. Carnaroli was named the Forsyth County Schools (FCS) High School Counselor of the Year in 2007 and FCS Employee of the Month (Administrator) in February 2019. He holds master’s degrees from the University of South Florida and the University of Notre Dame. Carnaroli will replace Jeff Cheney, who is moving to East Forsyth High School.
Megan Thompson will begin the 2020-21 school year as principal at Lakeside Middle School, replacing Kim Head who is retiring. Thompson began her career in education as a social studies teacher at Oglethorpe Academy in Savannah in 2000. She held teaching positions at all school levels in Bulloch, Gwinnett and Dekalb counties before coming to Forsyth County in 2011. Thompson started teaching at South Forsyth Middle School, then became an assistant principal at Sharon Elementary School for three years. In 2017 she transferred to Lakeside Middle School as an assistant principal. She has been a committee member on two National Blue Ribbon Schools of Excellence. Thompson holds a doctorate degree from Walden University in Minneapolis.
Amanda Thrower will be the new principal at Liberty Middle School, replacing Cheryl Riddle, who is moving to Hendricks Middle School. Thrower’s entire professional career has been in Forsyth County, starting in 2002 as an English teacher at Liberty Middle School. Since then, Thrower has taught at North Forsyth High School, Riverwatch Middle School and Forsyth Central High School. Her experience also includes holding positions of media specialist, instructional technology specialist, quality work facilitator and assistant principal at the middle and high school levels. Thrower holds a specialist degree from Nova Southeastern University in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.
