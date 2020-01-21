FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — Forsyth County Schools is one of 250 school districts in the U.S. and Canada being honored by the College Board with placement on the 10th Annual AP (Advanced Placement) District Honor Roll.
To be included on the 10th annual Honor Roll, Forsyth County Schools had to meet two requirements: increase the number of students participating in AP since 2017 and increase or maintain the percentage of students earning AP Exam scores of 3 or higher.
“Reaching these goals shows that this district is successfully identifying motivated, academically prepared students who are ready for AP,” the College Board said in a statement.
Inclusion in the AP District Honor Roll is based on a review of three years of AP data, from 2017 to 2019, looking across 38 AP Exams, including world language and culture.
Districts must meet the following criteria:
• Increase participation/access to AP by at least 4 percent in large districts, at least 6 percent in medium districts, and at least 11 percent in small districts.
• Increase or maintain the percentage of American Indian/Alaska Native, Black/African American, Hispanic/Latino, and Native Hawaiian/Other Pacific Islander students taking exams and scoring 3+ on at least one AP Exam.
• Improve or maintain performance levels when comparing the 2019 percentage of students scoring a 3 or higher to the 2017 percentage, unless the district has already attained a performance level at which more than 70 percent of its AP students earn a 3 or higher.
Forsyth County School officials say the district is committed to expanding the availability of AP courses among prepared and motivated students of all backgrounds. The first step toward the participation goal is to give them access to the courses.
“With more students participating and succeeding in AP in this district, more students are getting a head start on college by earning college credit during high school,” said Trevor Packer, senior vice president of AP and Instruction at the College Board. “We are pleased to honor the teachers and administrators who have worked to clear a path for more students of all backgrounds to advance through AP.”
Many districts are experimenting with initiatives and strategies to see how they can expand access and improve student performance at the same time, Packer said.
In 2019, more than 4,000 colleges and universities around the world received AP scores for college credit, advanced placement, or both, and/or consideration in the admissions process.
This is the third consecutive year Forsyth County Schools has won this designation.
