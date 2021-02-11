FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — Navigating Forsyth County’s Administration Building, Courthouse and Courthouse Annex will soon be a bit easier. The county is moving ahead with a plan to provide message boards, wayfinding kiosks and electronic directories to several areas in Forsyth’s government hub in Cumming.
The county has awarded a bid to Evogence for $40,300 to install the new signs and directories.
Public Facilities Director Daniel Callahan said the signage and building directories needed replacement and that electronic signs allow the flexibility to update and change the information displayed as needed.
“We get people coming in, they are looking for different services, maybe in the courthouse, maybe in the courthouse annex, and people just don’t know where to go,” Callahan said. “Typically, we’d have someone at the front desk, but we don’t have someone there all the time.”
While designs have not been finalized, Callahan presented several locations and types of electronic signage that could be installed.
His presentation showed a kiosk in the parking deck allowing visitors to learn where they need to go before entering the building. Another kiosk was shown in the lobby area with a message board that could be tailored.
Information screens, which could include calendars or other pertinent information, were shown on both levels of the Administration Building. Physical directories would be replaced near elevators to show the list of suites in the building and where each department or office is housed.
The board moved ahead with other spending plans at the work session Feb. 9, including a combined bid to purchase additional personal protective equipment. The purchase, awarded to several vendors, includes surgical masks, gloves, N95 masks, disinfectant and disinfectant wipes.
Commissioners also extended the county’s agreement with Emory Johns Creek Hospital that allows Forsyth County Fire Department recruits to obtain the required clinical hours and skills checks required by the state.
