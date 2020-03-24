FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — Forsyth County officials are implementing guidelines for operations during the ongoing coronavirus threat.
With three confirmed cases of COVID-19, county officials are updating the county’s website as needed.
Updates will also be provided on the county’s Facebook and Twitter pages.
Several departments are under limited access while others have been temporarily suspended.
The Board of Commissioners will continue regular meetings and public hearings, as well as meetings that are required due to ordinance processes. Monthly meetings by various boards, commissions and authorities are under review.
Fingerprinting and background checks for alcohol permits, alcohol licenses, and firearm licenses have been suspended by the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office effective March 17. The Forsyth County Business License Department will be unable to process alcohol sales permits until further notice.
The county has also suspended a series of community courses, such as Citizens Law Enforcement Academy and women’s self-defense classes. Precinct and jail public lobbies will remain open as needed, but sheriff’s staff is asking residents limit visits and use phone services. There is a temporary suspension of outside organization programs at the jail and family visitation for inmates.
Several county recreation facilities are closed through March 29, including Central Park Recreation Center, Fowler Park Recreation Center, Old Atlanta Park Recreation Center, Sawnee Mountain Preserve Visitor Center and community buildings within the parks.
All recreation center programs, athletic leagues, school field trips and outdoor programs are cancelled or postponed. The Sawnee Mountain Preserve Public Input meeting on March 26 is cancelled.
Outdoor park areas and trails are open and Shady Grove Campground is also open.
The Georgia Secretary of State announced that the March 24 Presidential Preference Primary has been postponed until May 19. Votes already cast in person and by absentee ballot for the March 24 Presidential Preference Primary will be counted. Advance voting ended March 14 and will resume April 2020.
All senior centers are closed through March 29, with a planned reopening date of March 30. The annual Senior Expo, scheduled for April 18, has been postponed.
The County Tax Commissioner’s office locations are temporarily closed. Matters will be handled by mail, phone or email, Tax Commissioner Matthew Ledbetter said.
All branches of the Forsyth County Public Library are closed. Books are due back April 6, regardless of previous due dates.
All other departments within county government are working under regular operations.
