FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — All branches of the Forsyth County Public Library system are set to unlock their doors June 15 with adjusted hours of operation.
“We’re so glad to welcome patrons back to the library, but it’s important to understand that the experience of visiting our branches will be different as we practice social distancing and additional sanitation protocols,” Library Director Anna Lyle said.
The Cumming, Hampton Park, Post Road and Sharon Forks libraries will be open five days a week. Patrons can use the facilities from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Mondays and Wednesdays, 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Fridays, 1-5:30 p.m. on Saturdays and 1:30-5:30 on Sundays.
Tuesdays and Thursdays will be reserved for curbside pickup. In recent weeks, the library system said it has checked out more than 36,000 books to more than 5,000 people through the service.
“We set separate hours for curbside service because we want to continue providing books and materials to higher-risk patrons and to those who are simply more comfortable picking up materials in a controlled environment,” Lyle said.
Curbside pickup is by appointment only. Users of the service can schedule a pickup time by calling 770-781-9840. Online scheduling is now also available through the Forsyth County Public Library website.
All branches will take added safety precautions in opening. Staff will receive a temperature check at the beginning of each shift and will wear masks in public areas. The library is also encouraging patrons to wear masks. Disposable masks will be available at each branch.
The system is also asking families stay together and all visitors maintain social distancing from others. Each branch will limit the number of patrons inside the building at one time, and the system is asking visitors to limit their time inside to 30 minutes or less.
In-person events and programs will remain suspended, but online programming for all ages has been scheduled through summer.
“We recognize our patrons’ desire for library services, and we ask for their patience as we adapt to the changing conditions of the COVID-19 pandemic,” Lyle said. “These changes in library services are not permanent, and we’ll continue making adjustments as needed to keep our patrons and staff safe and healthy.”
