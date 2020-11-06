FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — The Forsyth County Commission approved requests Nov. 5 that pave the way for two commercial developments in the western portion of the county.
Commissioners approved a mixed-use development along Kelly Mill Road and a commercial complex along Ga. 20.
Blue Frog LLC requested to update its site and zoning conditions for a Master Planned District at 4404 Kelly Mill Road. The proposal calls for 50 senior housing spaces, a veterinary clinic with kennel and commercial space in three buildings totaling about 17,000 square feet.
The request was tabled in October after some pushback from nearby residents. Ethan Underwood, representing Blue Frog, said many of the site’s neighbors were “shocked” to learn they lived next to a Master Planned District, but that the company had heeded their concerns. He said the site’s previous zoning allowed for up to 40,000 square feet of commercial space and 202 parking spaces and required traffic access through the nearby residential area. He said Blue Frog’s proposal of 17,000 square feet of commercial area, 62 parking spaces and the prohibition of traffic access from the neighborhood was a benefit to residents over the alternative.
Only one neighbor spoke during public comment and shared his approval for the project.
Farther west, commissioners approved a request to rezone 11.8 acres of residential area along the 3000 block of Ga. 20 east of Tribble Road for a commercial complex.
The project calls for eight buildings that include retail spaces with drive-through facilities, a kennel, climate controlled self-storage and a car wash totaling just over 164,000 square feet.
The rezoning request was approved unanimously with District 1’s Molly Cooper, who represents the site, praising the plan for its upscale architecture and presence of trees. She added that a car wash is needed in the area.
Commission Chair Laura Semanson suggested a commercial project is better suited to be along a major thoroughfare like Ga. 20.
