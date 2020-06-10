FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — The Forsyth County Fire Department is hiring recruits and will accept applications through July 24. No experience is required for the entry level position.
According to the job posting, those hired will undergo a training period of 34 weeks consisting of fire and EMT training. After completing the class, recruits will be promoted to firefighter, EMT or paramedic “as appropriate.”
Applicants must be at least 18 years old, a U.S. citizen and possess a valid driver’s license and high school diploma or G.E.D.
The hiring process includes an on-line application, written exam, physical agility test, oral interview, criminal background check and other requirements.
Annual pay is $42,744 for a recruit, $44,215 for a firefighter/EMT and $47,158 for a firefighter/paramedic.
To apply, visit governmentjobs.com/careers/forsyth.
